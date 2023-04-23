Stars vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
The Minnesota Wild host the Dallas Stars for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Sunday, April 23, beginning at 6:30 PM ET on TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS, BSN, BSWI, and BSSW. The Wild have a 2-1 advantage in the series. Oddsmakers give the Wild -120 moneyline odds in this matchup with the Stars (+100).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Stars vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS, BSN, BSWI, and BSSW
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Wild (-120)
|Stars (+100)
|5.5
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Stars Betting Insights
- This season the Stars have won nine of the 21 games, or 42.9%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Dallas has entered 18 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 8-10 in those contests.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of victory for the Stars.
- Dallas has played 43 games this season with over 5.5 goals.
Stars vs. Wild Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Stars Total (Rank)
|239 (23rd)
|Goals
|281 (7th)
|219 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|215 (3rd)
|54 (15th)
|Power Play Goals
|64 (5th)
|46 (12th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Stars with DraftKings.
Stars Advanced Stats
- The Stars and their opponents hit the over once over Dallas' last 10 contests.
- The Stars and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6 goals in their last 10 games, 0.5 more than the 5.5 over/under in this matchup.
- Over the past 10 games, the Stars and their opponents averaged 0.6 more goals than their season game score average of 9 goals.
- The Stars have scored the seventh-most goals (281 goals, 3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- The Stars have been one of the toughest defensive units in the league this season, giving up 215 goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.
- They have a +66 goal differential, which is fourth-best in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.