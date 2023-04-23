Sunday's contest between the Texas Rangers (13-7) and the Oakland Athletics (4-17) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 6-3 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Rangers squad coming out on top. Game time is at 2:35 PM ET on April 23.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Texas Rangers will send Jacob deGrom (1-0) to the mound, while Kyle Muller (0-1) will get the nod for the Oakland Athletics.

Rangers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 6, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers covered in its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 12 times and won eight, or 66.7%, of those games.

Texas has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -350.

The Rangers have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 134.

The Rangers' 3.49 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

