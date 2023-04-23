Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
After hitting .244 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Nate Lowe and the Texas Rangers take on the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Kyle Muller) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Athletics.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has seven doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .256.
- Lowe has reached base via a hit in 16 games this year (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has homered in two of 20 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Lowe has driven home a run in 11 games this year (55.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 10 of 20 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|9
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (88.9%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Athletics have an 8.08 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (39 total, 1.9 per game).
- Muller makes the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.23 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 13 hits.
- In four games this season, the 25-year-old has a 7.23 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .346 to opposing batters.
