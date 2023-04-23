After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Bubba Thompson and the Texas Rangers take on the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Kyle Muller) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Bubba Thompson At The Plate

  • Thompson has three doubles and a triple while batting .174.
  • Thompson has picked up a hit in three games this season (25.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 12 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Thompson has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Athletics have an 8.08 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (39 total, 1.9 per game).
  • The Athletics will send Muller (0-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.23 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, the lefty tossed four innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 13 hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed a 7.23 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .346 to opposing hitters.
