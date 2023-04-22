Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Saturday, Nate Lowe (.225 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, four walks and seven RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Shintaro Fujinami. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .244 with seven doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 15 of 19 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- In 19 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Lowe has driven in a run in 10 games this year (52.6%), including three games with more than one RBI (15.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In nine of 19 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (88.9%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 7.53 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (35 total, 1.8 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Fujinami (0-3) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with an 11.37 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 12 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
- In three games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 11.37, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .245 against him.
