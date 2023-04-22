On Saturday, Marcus Semien (.333 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, six walks and 12 RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Shintaro Fujinami. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami

Shintaro Fujinami TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas with 22 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .487.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 92nd, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.

In 68.4% of his 19 games this season, Semien has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has homered in 21.1% of his games in 2023 (four of 19), and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Semien has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (47.4%), with more than one RBI in five of them (26.3%).

In 57.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (31.6%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (88.9%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (55.6%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (77.8%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (66.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings