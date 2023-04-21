The Dallas Stars go on the road to square off against the Minnesota Wild in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Friday, April 21, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SN1, TVAS, BSN, BSWIX, and BSSW. The series is knotted up at 1-1. Bookmakers favor the Stars in this matchup, assigning them -115 odds on the moneyline against the Wild (-105).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Here is our prediction for who will clinch the win in this NHL Playoffs First Round contest.

Stars vs. Wild Predictions for Friday

Our projections model for this game predicts a final score of Wild 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-105)

Wild (-105) Computer Predicted Total: 6

6 Computer Predicted Spread: Wild (-0)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have a 47-21-14 record overall, with an 8-15-23 record in matchups that have required overtime.

Dallas is 9-6-12 (30 points) in its 27 games decided by one goal.

The 13 times this season the Stars finished a game with only one goal, they went 3-8-2 (eight points).

Dallas has taken 17 points from the 16 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (5-4-7 record).

The Stars have scored three or more goals 53 times, and are 40-7-6 in those games (to register 86 points).

In the 26 games when Dallas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 14-5-7 record (35 points).

In the 47 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 29-11-7 (65 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 33 games, going 15-10-8 to register 38 points.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 2.91 23rd 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 2.67 6th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.9 18th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 31.1 16th 5th 25% Power Play % 21.4% 15th 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 82% 10th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Stars vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN1, TVAS, BSN, BSWIX, and BSSW

TBS, SN1, TVAS, BSN, BSWIX, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.