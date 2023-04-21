Jonah Heim and the Texas Rangers take the field on Friday at Globe Life Field against JP Sears, who is starting for the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is set for 8:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSWX

BSSWX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 13th in MLB play with 21 total home runs.

Texas ranks 12th in baseball, slugging .415.

The Rangers' .250 batting average ranks 12th in the majors.

Texas scores the second-most runs in baseball (112 total, 6.2 per game).

The Rangers rank 15th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .326.

The Rangers strike out 8.3 times per game to rank seventh in MLB.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 9.5 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.

Texas has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.49).

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.188).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers are sending Jon Gray (1-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.21 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he went two innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing just one hit.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 4/15/2023 Astros L 8-2 Away Jon Gray Hunter Brown 4/16/2023 Astros W 9-1 Away Andrew Heaney Framber Valdez 4/17/2023 Royals W 4-0 Away Jacob deGrom Jordan Lyles 4/18/2023 Royals W 12-2 Away Nathan Eovaldi Brad Keller 4/19/2023 Royals W 12-3 Away Martín Pérez Brady Singer 4/21/2023 Athletics - Home Jon Gray JP Sears 4/22/2023 Athletics - Home Andrew Heaney Shintaro Fujinami 4/23/2023 Athletics - Home Jacob deGrom Kyle Muller 4/24/2023 Reds - Away Nathan Eovaldi Nick Lodolo 4/25/2023 Reds - Away Martín Pérez Luke Weaver 4/26/2023 Reds - Away Jon Gray Graham Ashcraft

