The Denver Nuggets are 2-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Friday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSN, and ALT. The Nuggets hold a 2-0 series lead.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSN, and ALT

ESPN, BSN, and ALT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Timberwolves 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 2)

Timberwolves (+ 2) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Timberwolves' .476 mark (39-41-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 2-point favorite or more 50.9% of the time. That's less often than Minnesota covers as an underdog of 2 or more (56.8%).

Both Denver and Minnesota games have gone over the point total 45.1% of the time this year.

The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season while the Timberwolves have a .488 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (21-22).

Nuggets Performance Insights

With 115.8 points per game on offense, Denver ranks 12th in the NBA. Defensively, it cedes 112.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

With 28.9 dimes per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the league in the category.

With a 37.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets are fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by making 11.8 threes per contest.

Denver is attempting 55.2 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 63.9% of the shots it has attempted (and 72.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 31.2 threes per contest, which are 36.1% of its shots (and 27.1% of the team's buckets).

Timberwolves Performance Insights

On offense Minnesota is the 12th-ranked team in the NBA (115.8 points per game). On defense it is 18th (115.8 points conceded per game).

This season the Timberwolves are ranked eighth in the NBA in assists at 26.2 per game.

With 12.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.5% from downtown, the Timberwolves are 13th and 13th in the league, respectively, in those categories.

Minnesota takes 38.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 61.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.4% of Minnesota's baskets are 3-pointers, and 71.6% are 2-pointers.

