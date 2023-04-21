Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcus Semien -- 3-for-5 with two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, on April 21 at 8:05 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Royals.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: BSSWX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.507) and total hits (22) this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
- Semien enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .450 with three homers.
- Semien has gotten at least one hit in 72.2% of his games this year (13 of 18), with more than one hit eight times (44.4%).
- In four games this season, he has hit a home run (22.2%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 50.0% of his games this year, Semien has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (27.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 61.1% of his games this season (11 of 18), with two or more runs six times (33.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (88.9%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (55.6%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (77.8%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (66.7%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 7.71 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.8 per game).
- Sears (0-1) takes the mound for the Athletics in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.60 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.60, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.