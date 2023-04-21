Ezequiel Duran -- 1-for-5 with a double and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, on April 21 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a double) against the Royals.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: BSSWX

BSSWX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .200 with a double.

In five of 11 games this season, Duran has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 11 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Duran has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 4 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

