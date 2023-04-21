Bubba Thompson Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bubba Thompson -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on April 21 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Royals.
Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: BSSWX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bubba Thompson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Bubba Thompson At The Plate
- Thompson is hitting .200 with three doubles and a triple.
- In three of 10 games this year, Thompson has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this season.
- Thompson has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (30.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.1 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (7.71).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.8 per game).
- The Athletics will send Sears (0-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.60 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.60 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.