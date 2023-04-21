Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia, who went 1-for-4 with two RBI last time in action, battle JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Royals.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: BSSWX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .206 with a double, four home runs and five walks.
- In 58.8% of his 17 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (23.5%, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 10 games this year (58.8%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (35.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 10 of 17 games (58.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.1 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 7.71 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.8 per game).
- Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.60 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In three games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.60, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.