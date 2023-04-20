Suns vs. Clippers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 3
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Clippers are 7-point underdogs heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, starting at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSC, and BSAZ. The series is tied 1-1.
Suns vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSAZ
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Suns vs. Clippers Score Prediction
- Prediction: - Clippers 114 - Suns 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Clippers
- Pick ATS: Clippers (+ 7)
- Pick OU:
Over (224.5)
- The Clippers (40-42-0 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 1.2% less often than the Suns (41-38-3) this season.
- When the spread is set as 7 or more this season, Phoenix (10-9-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Los Angeles (1-4) does as the underdog (20%).
- Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total in 48.8% of its games this season (40 of 82), the same percentage as Phoenix and its opponents (40 of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Suns are 36-14, while the Clippers are 9-21 as moneyline underdogs.
Suns Performance Insights
- On offense, Phoenix is posting 113.6 points per game (17th-ranked in league). It is allowing 111.6 points per contest at the other end (sixth-ranked).
- The Suns have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are collecting 27.3 per game (third-best in NBA).
- This season, the Suns are sinking 12.2 treys per game (13th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 37.4% (seventh-ranked) from beyond the arc.
- Of the shots attempted by Phoenix in 2022-23, 63.8% of them have been two-pointers (71% of the team's made baskets) and 36.2% have been three-pointers (29%).
Clippers Performance Insights
- Los Angeles puts up 113.6 points per game and give up 113.1, ranking them 17th in the NBA offensively and 12th defensively.
- The Clippers are 23rd in the league in assists (23.9 per game) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Clippers are 10th in the league in 3-point makes (12.7 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (38.1%).
- In 2022-23, Los Angeles has attempted 38.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 61.2% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 30.9% of Los Angeles' baskets have been 3-pointers, and 69.1% have been 2-pointers.
