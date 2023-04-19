Stars vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday the Minnesota Wild take the road against the Dallas Stars for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSW, and BSNX. The Wild hold a 1-0 lead in the series. The Wild are the underdog (+130) in this matchup against the Stars (-150).
Stars vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSW, and BSNX
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-150)
|Wild (+130)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 64.4% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (38-21).
- Dallas has a 26-13 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 60.0%.
Stars vs. Wild Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|239 (23rd)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|219 (6th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|54 (15th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|46 (12th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas has hit the over twice in its past 10 games.
- In their last 10 games, the Stars are scoring 1.2 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Stars net the seventh-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.
- The Stars are ranked third in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game).
- The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.
