Jonah Heim -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on April 19 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

  • Heim is batting .286 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • Heim has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 12 games this year, with more than one hit in 33.3% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in two of 12 games played this year, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In 33.3% of his games this year, Heim has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 25.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in five games this year (41.7%), including multiple runs in three games.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.22).
  • The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (25 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Singer gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 7.88 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went five innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.88, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .308 batting average against him.
