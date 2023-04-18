Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Travis Jankowski -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brad Keller on the hill, on April 18 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski has two doubles, a triple and three walks while batting .304.
- Jankowski has gotten a hit in five of 10 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this season.
- In three games this year, Jankowski has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In four games this year (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Royals' 4.82 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 23 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Keller (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.12 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (2.12), 25th in WHIP (1.118), and 31st in K/9 (8.5).
