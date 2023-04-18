Player prop bet odds for Russell Westbrook and others are available when the Phoenix Suns host the Los Angeles Clippers at Footprint Center on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ

TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-125) 4.5 (-143) 4.5 (-167) 1.5 (-161)

Devin Booker's 27.8-point scoring average is 0.7 less than Tuesday's over/under.

His rebound average -- 4.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Tuesday.

Booker's assists average -- 5.5 -- is 1.0 higher than Tuesday's over/under (4.5).

He makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-118) 7.5 (-133) 5.5 (-120) 2.5 (+105)

Kevin Durant is averaging 29.1 points during the 2022-23 season, 1.6 higher than Tuesday's over/under.

Durant averages 0.9 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 7.5).

Durant's assist average -- five -- is 0.5 lower than Tuesday's over/under (5.5).

Durant, at two three-pointers made per game, averages 0.5 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Russell Westbrook Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (-125) 6.5 (-125) 7.5 (-143) 1.5 (+125)

Westbrook's 15.9 points per game are 0.6 less than Tuesday's over/under.

Westbrook has pulled down 5.8 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (6.5).

Westbrook averages 7.5 assists, equal to Tuesday's over/under.

Westbrook averages 1.2 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

Mason Plumlee Props

PTS REB AST 5.5 (-139) 5.5 (-139) 1.5 (+125)

The 5.5-point total set for Mason Plumlee on Tuesday is 5.3 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

Plumlee has grabbed 8.8 rebounds per game, 3.3 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (5.5).

Plumlee has averaged 3.1 assists per game this year, 1.6 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (1.5).

