When the Texas Rangers (10-6) and Kansas City Royals (4-13) meet at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, April 18, Nathan Eovaldi will get the ball for the Rangers, while the Royals will send Brad Keller to the mound. The game will start at 7:40 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +105. A 9-run over/under has been listed in this matchup.

Rangers vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (1-2, 6.32 ERA) vs Keller - KC (2-1, 2.12 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Rangers' game versus the Royals but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Rangers (-125) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rangers to beat the Royals with those odds, and the Rangers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.00.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Marcus Semien hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Rangers vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won six out of the nine games in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have gone 6-3 (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Rangers have a 3-1 record over the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times.

The Royals have won in four, or 23.5%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have a mark of 4-13 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Rangers vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jonah Heim 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+160) Adolis García 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Nate Lowe 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+160) Josh Jung 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+140) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rangers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 4th

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.