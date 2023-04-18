Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Ezequiel Duran (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brad Keller. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran has while batting .150.
- In three of nine games this year, Duran got a hit, but only one each time.
- In nine games played this season, he has not homered.
- Duran has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in one of nine games.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|2
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.82).
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 23 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Keller (2-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (2.12), 25th in WHIP (1.118), and 31st in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers.
