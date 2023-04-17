The Texas Rangers and Travis Jankowski, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

  • Jankowski is batting .350 with two doubles, a triple and three walks.
  • Jankowski has gotten a hit in five of nine games this year (55.6%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In nine games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • In three games this season, Jankowski has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in three of nine games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Royals' 5.00 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.19 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 5.19 ERA ranks 58th, 1.442 WHIP ranks 61st, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 46th.
