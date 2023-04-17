Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Monday, Robbie Grossman (on the back of going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Astros.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is hitting .150 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- Grossman has picked up a hit in five games this season (38.5%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- In three games this year (23.1%), Grossman has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|4
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.00 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 21 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Lyles (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.19 ERA in 17 1/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (5.19), 61st in WHIP (1.442), and 46th in K/9 (7.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.