The Kansas City Royals and Vinnie Pasquantino hit the field against Nate Lowe and the Texas Rangers on Monday at Kauffman Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 16th in MLB play with 16 total home runs.

Texas ranks 16th in MLB, slugging .403.

The Rangers' .243 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.

Texas scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (84 total, 5.6 per game).

The Rangers rank 22nd in MLB with a .311 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.6 times per game to rank ninth in baseball.

Texas' pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.271).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jacob deGrom gets the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

deGrom is aiming for his third quality start in a row.

deGrom is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance on the hill.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 4/11/2023 Royals W 8-5 Home Jacob deGrom Jordan Lyles 4/12/2023 Royals L 10-1 Home Nathan Eovaldi Brad Keller 4/14/2023 Astros W 6-2 Away Martín Pérez Luis Garcia 4/15/2023 Astros L 8-2 Away Jon Gray Hunter Brown 4/16/2023 Astros W 9-1 Away Andrew Heaney Framber Valdez 4/17/2023 Royals - Away Jacob deGrom Jordan Lyles 4/18/2023 Royals - Away Nathan Eovaldi Brad Keller 4/19/2023 Royals - Away Martín Pérez Brady Singer 4/21/2023 Athletics - Home Jon Gray Shintaro Fujinami 4/22/2023 Athletics - Home Andrew Heaney Shintaro Fujinami 4/23/2023 Athletics - Home Jacob deGrom JP Sears

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.