Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals take the field on Monday at Kauffman Stadium against Jacob deGrom, who is starting for the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -210 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +170 moneyline odds. A 7.5-run over/under is set for the game.

Rangers vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -210 +170 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

The Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Rangers covered the spread.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been favored on the moneyline eight total times this season. They've gone 5-3 in those games.

Texas has played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 67.7%.

Texas has played in 15 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-5-0).

The Rangers have had a run line set for just one matchup this season, and they covered.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-3 3-3 4-2 5-4 7-5 2-1

