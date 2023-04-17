After going 2-for-4 with a double in his last game, Josh Jung and the Texas Rangers take on the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Jordan Lyles) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Astros.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Jung At The Plate

  • Jung is hitting .291 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.
  • Jung is batting .400 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
  • Jung has gotten at least one hit in 78.6% of his games this season (11 of 14), with more than one hit five times (35.7%).
  • In 14 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • In four games this year, Jung has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 42.9% of his games this season (six of 14), he has scored, and in three of those games (21.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
7 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Royals have a 5.00 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Royals will send Lyles (0-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.19 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 17 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (5.19), 61st in WHIP (1.442), and 46th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.