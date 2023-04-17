Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Monday, Adolis Garcia (.146 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, three walks and 10 RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Astros.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .200 with a double, three home runs and four walks.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in eight of 15 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- In 20.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has had at least one RBI in 53.3% of his games this season (eight of 15), with two or more RBI four times (26.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in eight of 15 games (53.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Royals have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.00).
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 21 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Lyles (0-2) takes the mound for the Royals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.19 ERA in 17 1/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (5.19), 61st in WHIP (1.442), and 46th in K/9 (7.8).
