Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Marcus Semien -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the mound, on April 16 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Astros.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has four doubles, a home run and three walks while hitting .237.
- In 64.3% of his 14 games this season, Semien has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- In five games this season (35.7%), Semien has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 21.4%.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Astros' 3.66 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 15 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Valdez (1-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season.
- In his last time out on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the left-hander tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 1.89 ERA ranks 20th, 1.211 WHIP ranks 41st, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 46th.
