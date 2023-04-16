Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Jonah Heim -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the mound, on April 16 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim has a double, two home runs and two walks while batting .270.
- Heim has reached base via a hit in six games this year (of 10 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In 10 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Heim has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four games this year (40.0%), including three multi-run games (30.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (50.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Astros' 3.66 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 15 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Valdez (1-1) takes the mound for the Astros in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 1.89 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (1.89), 41st in WHIP (1.211), and 46th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.