The Texas Rangers and Ezequiel Duran, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .188 with .

Duran has gotten a hit in three of eight games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his eight games this season.

Duran has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored in one of eight games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 1 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings