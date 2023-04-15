On Saturday, Travis Jankowski (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a triple) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Travis Jankowski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

  • Jankowski is hitting .333 with two doubles, a triple and two walks.
  • Jankowski has had a base hit in four of seven games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • In seven games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Jankowski has driven in a run in three games this season (42.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Astros have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (15 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Astros will send Brown (1-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up two hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.