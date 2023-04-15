Saturday's game at Minute Maid Park has the Texas Rangers (8-5) going head to head against the Houston Astros (6-8) at 7:10 PM ET (on April 15). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Astros will call on Hunter Brown (1-0) versus the Rangers and Jon Gray (1-1).

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Rangers have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 games and have covered every time.

The Rangers have been underdogs in four games this season and have come away with the win two times (50%) in those contests.

Texas has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +145.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Texas is the sixth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.6 runs per game (73 total).

The Rangers have the eighth-best ERA (3.80) in the majors this season.

Rangers Schedule