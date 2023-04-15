Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Leody Taveras At The Plate (2022)
- Taveras hit .261 with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 21 walks.
- In 58.6% of his games last year (58 of 99), Taveras had a base hit, and in 22 of those games (22.2%) he recorded more than one hit.
- He hit a home run in 5.1% of his games last year (five of 99), and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Taveras drove in a run in 22 games last year out of 99 (22.2%), including multiple RBIs in 8.1% of those games (eight times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
- He came around to score 34 times in 99 games (34.3%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (5.1%).
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|45
|.270
|AVG
|.252
|.318
|OBP
|.299
|.396
|SLG
|.335
|13
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|16
|41/11
|K/BB
|47/10
|7
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|49
|31 (62.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (55.1%)
|11 (22.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (22.4%)
|18 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (32.7%)
|3 (6.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (4.1%)
|12 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (20.4%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
- The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.89).
- Astros pitchers combined to allow 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
- Brown (1-0) makes the start for the Astros, his third of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up no earned runs while surrendering two hits.
