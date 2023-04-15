Top Kings vs. Warriors Players to Watch - NBA Playoffs Game 1
De'Aaron Fox is one of the players to watch on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET, when the Sacramento Kings (48-34) square off against the Golden State Warriors (44-38) at Golden 1 Center.
How to Watch Kings vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
Kings' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Kings lost to the Nuggets on Sunday, 109-95. Their high scorer was Harrison Barnes with 17 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Harrison Barnes
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Keegan Murray
|14
|5
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Domantas Sabonis
|14
|9
|5
|0
|2
|0
Warriors' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Warriors beat the Trail Blazers on Sunday, 157-101. Curry scored a team-high 26 points (and contributed seven assists and five boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Stephen Curry
|26
|5
|7
|0
|0
|5
|Moses Moody
|25
|4
|4
|0
|0
|4
|Jordan Poole
|21
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
Kings Players to Watch
- Sabonis is tops on his squad in both rebounds (12.3) and assists (7.3) per game, and also posts 19.1 points. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Fox leads his squad in both points (25) and assists (6.1) per contest, and also posts 4.2 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Barnes is putting up 15 points, 1.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
- Kevin Huerter puts up 15.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Malik Monk is averaging 13.5 points, 3.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The Warriors get 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game from Curry.
- The Warriors receive 20.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game from Jordan Poole.
- Klay Thompson is the Warriors' top scorer (21.9 points per game) and assist man (2.4), and posts 4.1 rebounds.
- Draymond Green is averaging a team-best 6.8 assists per contest. And he is producing 8.5 points and 7.2 rebounds, making 52.7% of his shots from the floor.
- Kevon Looney is the Warriors' top rebounder (9.3 per game), and he delivers 7 points and 2.5 assists.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Stephen Curry
|GS
|27.7
|5.6
|6.6
|0.9
|0.4
|4.4
|Domantas Sabonis
|SAC
|17.7
|9.8
|6.5
|0.7
|0.3
|0.4
|De'Aaron Fox
|SAC
|17.8
|3.2
|4.9
|0.6
|0.3
|0.9
|Jordan Poole
|GS
|20.5
|2.8
|4.1
|0.6
|0.4
|2.7
|Draymond Green
|GS
|9
|6.3
|7.5
|1.4
|1.2
|0.4
|Kevin Huerter
|SAC
|15
|3.9
|2.8
|1
|0.5
|2.5
