The Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim, who went 2-for-5 last time out, battle Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Astros.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is batting .294 with a double, two home runs and a walk.

Heim will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with two homers in his last outings.

Heim has gotten a hit in six of nine games this season (66.7%), with more than one hit on four occasions (44.4%).

In nine games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Heim has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four games this season (44.4%), including three multi-run games (33.3%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

