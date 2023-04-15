On Saturday, Adolis Garcia (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Adolis García At The Plate

  • Garcia has a double, three home runs and four walks while hitting .216.
  • Garcia has had a hit in seven of 13 games this season (53.8%), including multiple hits three times (23.1%).
  • In 23.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In seven games this season (53.8%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (30.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in seven of 13 games (53.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 4
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Astros' 3.92 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Brown (1-0) takes the mound for the Astros to make his third start this season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing no earned runs while surrendering two hits.
