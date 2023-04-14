The Oklahoma City Thunder (40-42) have two players on the injury report for their play-in tournament matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) at Target Center on Friday, April 14 at 9:30 PM ET.

The Thunder enter this matchup on the heels of a 123-118 victory over the Pelicans on Wednesday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's team-leading 32 points paced the Thunder in the win.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kenrich Williams PF Out For Season Wrist 8 4.9 2 Aleksej Pokusevski PF Out Knee 8.1 4.7 1.9

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Rudy Gobert: Questionable (Back), Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable (Calf), Jaylen Nowell: Questionable (Knee), Naz Reid: Out (Wrist), Jaden McDaniels: Out (Hand)

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN

Thunder Season Insights

The Thunder put up an average of 117.5 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 115.8 the Timberwolves allow.

Oklahoma City has put together a 28-15 record in games it scores more than 115.8 points.

While the Thunder are averaging 117.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, amassing 116.4 points per contest.

Oklahoma City connects on 12.1 three-pointers per game (15th in the league), while its opponents have made 12.9 on average.

The Thunder's 112.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 14th in the NBA, and the 111.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 11th in the league.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -5 228.5

