On Friday, Robbie Grossman (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Garcia. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

  • Grossman is hitting .143 with a double, a home run and three walks.
  • In four of 11 games this season, Grossman has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has homered in one of 11 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In two games this season, Grossman has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three games this year (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 2
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.2 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Astros have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (14 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Astros will look to Garcia (0-1) in his third start this season.
  • His last time out was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.