When the (7-5) take on the (6-7) at Minute Maid Park on Friday, April 14 at 8:10 PM ET, Martin Perez will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 12).

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rangers +140 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Rangers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Garcia - HOU (0-1, 7.00 ERA) vs Perez - TEX (1-1, 2.53 ERA)

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 11 times and won six, or 54.5%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Astros have a 2-3 record (winning 40% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Astros have a 4-4 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Rangers have been underdogs in three games this season and have come away with the win one time (33.3%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given the Rangers the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +140 moneyline listed for this contest.

Rangers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+220) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Robbie Grossman 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+270) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+270) Leody Taveras - 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+260)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +4000 16th 4th Win AL West +550 - 4th

