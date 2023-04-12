Thunder vs. Pelicans: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New Orleans Pelicans are 5.5-point favorites heading into a Play-in game in the NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5.
Thunder vs. Pelicans Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pelicans
|-5.5
|226.5
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- Oklahoma City has played 55 games this season that finished with a point total higher than 226.5 points.
- Oklahoma City has a 233.9-point average over/under in its contests this season, 7.4 more points than this game's point total.
- Oklahoma City's ATS record is 47-34-0 this year.
- The Thunder have been victorious in 22, or 42.3%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Oklahoma City has a record of 8-12, a 40% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +180 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Oklahoma City has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Thunder vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pelicans
|40
|48.8%
|114.4
|231.9
|112.5
|228.9
|228.8
|Thunder
|55
|67.1%
|117.5
|231.9
|116.4
|228.9
|230.8
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- Oklahoma City has covered the spread twice, and is 4-6 overall, over its past 10 contests.
- Four of the Thunder's last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- This year, Oklahoma City is 23-17-0 at home against the spread (.561 winning percentage). On the road, it is 24-17-0 ATS (.585).
- The Thunder's 117.5 points per game are 5.0 more points than the 112.5 the Pelicans allow.
- Oklahoma City has put together a 35-17 ATS record and a 31-22 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.
Thunder vs. Pelicans Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pelicans
|40-42
|13-10
|38-44
|Thunder
|47-34
|19-10
|45-37
Thunder vs. Pelicans Point Insights
|Pelicans
|Thunder
|114.4
|117.5
|15
|5
|26-8
|35-17
|27-7
|31-22
|112.5
|116.4
|8
|19
|36-17
|29-8
|37-16
|28-9
