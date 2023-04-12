The New Orleans Pelicans, as they try to clinch a spot in the postseason, will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in an NBA Playoffs Play-in game.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Pelicans vs. Thunder matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Thunder vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Thunder vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Thunder vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pelicans are outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game with a +155 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.4 points per game (15th in the NBA) and give up 112.5 per outing (eighth in the league).

The Thunder have a +89 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.1 points per game. They're putting up 117.5 points per game, fifth in the league, and are giving up 116.4 per outing to rank 19th in the NBA.

The two teams combine to score 231.9 points per game, 4.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams allow 228.9 points per game, 1.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New Orleans has put together a 41-40-1 record against the spread this season.

Oklahoma City has put together a 46-34-2 record against the spread this season.

