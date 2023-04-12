The Texas Rangers and Josh Jung, who went 2-for-3 with a double last time in action, battle Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Royals.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Brad Keller
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Jung At The Plate

  • Jung is hitting .263 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.
  • In 70.0% of his 10 games this season, Jung has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • In 10 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In three games this season, Jung has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in five of 10 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 3
6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Royals have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.58).
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (13 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Royals will look to Keller (1-1) in his third start this season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.