The Texas Rangers and Bubba Thompson, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Brad Keller
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Bubba Thompson At The Plate (2022)

  • Thompson hit .259 with five doubles, a home run and seven walks.
  • Thompson had a hit in 32 of 55 games last season, with multiple hits in 11 of those games.
  • He went deep once out of 55 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In eight of 55 games last season, Thompson drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
  • He crossed home plate safely in 16 of 55 games last year (29.1%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
26 GP 25
.273 AVG .244
.289 OBP .303
.352 SLG .256
5 XBH 1
1 HR 0
7 RBI 2
25/2 K/BB 31/5
9 SB 9
Home Away
29 GP 26
17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%)
7 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%)
6 (20.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (38.5%)
1 (3.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (20.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (7.7%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Royals had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
  • The Royals had the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.72).
  • Royals pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in the league).
  • The Royals will look to Keller (1-1) in his third start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
