Tuesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (6-4) and Kansas City Royals (3-8) going head to head at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 6-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET on April 11.

The probable pitchers are Jacob deGrom (1-0) for the Texas Rangers and Jordan Lyles (0-2) for the Kansas City Royals.

Rangers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Rangers vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 6, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in six games this season and won four (66.7%) of those contests.

Texas has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -300.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 58.

The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.38).

Rangers Schedule