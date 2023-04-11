On Tuesday, Jonah Heim (on the back of going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-3 in his most recent game against the Royals.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

  • Heim is hitting .292 with a double, a home run and a walk.
  • In 57.1% of his games this year (four of seven), Heim has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (42.9%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has homered in one of seven games, and in 4% of his plate appearances.
  • Heim has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in three games this season (42.9%), including three multi-run games (42.9%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Royals have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (12 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Lyles (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Royals, his third this season.
  • His last appearance was on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • This season, the 32-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (4.91), 64th in WHIP (1.364), and 34th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers.
