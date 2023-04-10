The Texas Rangers and Travis Jankowski, who went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI last time out, battle Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Travis Jankowski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Travis Jankowski At The Plate (2022)

Jankowski hit .164 with eight walks.

Jankowski got a hit in five of 44 games a year ago, with multiple hits in three of those games.

Including all 44 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.

Jankowski drove in a run in two games last year out of 44, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.

He crossed home in nine of 44 games a year ago (20.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 10 GP 10 .200 AVG .120 .273 OBP .290 .200 SLG .120 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 1 4/3 K/BB 6/5 1 SB 2 Home Away 21 GP 23 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (8.7%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.3%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (17.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (4.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)