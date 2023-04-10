On Monday, Nate Lowe (on the back of going 1-for-5 with a double) and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Cubs.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas in slugging percentage (.421) thanks to four extra-base hits.

Lowe enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .286 with one homer.

In seven of nine games this season (77.8%), Lowe has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of nine games, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

Lowe has driven in a run in five games this year (55.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once three times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

