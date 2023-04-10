Bubba Thompson -- 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, on April 10 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBI) against the Cubs.

Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Bubba Thompson At The Plate (2022)

  • Thompson hit .259 with five doubles, a home run and seven walks.
  • Thompson picked up a hit in 58.2% of his games last year (32 of 55), with at least two hits in 11 of those games (20.0%).
  • He hit a long ball once out of 55 games a year ago, going deep in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In eight of 55 games last year, Thompson drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
  • In 16 of 55 games last year (29.1%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.

Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
26 GP 25
.273 AVG .244
.289 OBP .303
.352 SLG .256
5 XBH 1
1 HR 0
7 RBI 2
25/2 K/BB 31/5
9 SB 9
29 GP 26
17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%)
7 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%)
6 (20.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (38.5%)
1 (3.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (20.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (7.7%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Royals had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Royals' 4.72 team ERA ranked 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
  • The Royals will send Greinke (0-2) to the mound for his third start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
  • The 39-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (2.38), 58th in WHIP (1.324), and 75th in K/9 (6.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
