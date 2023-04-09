A pair of the NBA's top scorers take the court when Ja Morant (10th, 26.2 PPG) and the Memphis Grizzlies (51-30) visit Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (fourth, 31.4 PPG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (39-42) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on BSOK and BSSE. The Grizzlies are 1.5-point favorites.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -1.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 45 of the Thunder's 81 games with a set total.

Oklahoma City's ATS record is 46-34-0 this season.

The Thunder have been underdogs in 52 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (42.3%) in those contests.

This season, Oklahoma City has won 21 of its 47 games, or 44.7%, when it is the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

Oklahoma City has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Grizzlies vs Thunder Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 0 0% 117.1 234.6 113 229.6 230.9 Thunder 0 0% 117.5 234.6 116.6 229.6 230.9

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

Over its past 10 games, Oklahoma City has two wins against the spread, and is 4-6 overall.

In their past 10 games, the Thunder have hit the over four times.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Oklahoma City has a lower winning percentage at home (.550, 22-17-0 record) than away (.585, 24-17-0).

The Thunder's 117.5 points per game are only 4.5 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

Oklahoma City has put together a 33-16 ATS record and a 30-20 overall record in games it scores more than 113 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Thunder Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 40-41 34-28 37-44 Thunder 46-34 33-20 45-36

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Scoring Insights Grizzlies Thunder 117.1 Points Scored (PG) 117.5 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 5 28-13 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-16 34-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 30-20 113 Points Allowed (PG) 116.6 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 33-21 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 30-11 41-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.