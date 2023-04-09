Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cubs - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Mitch Garver (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Texas Rangers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is hitting .263 with two home runs and three walks.
- Garver has picked up a hit in four games this season (66.7%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Garver has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|4 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Cubs have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.77).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.6 per game).
- The Cubs will send Taillon (0-1) out for his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
