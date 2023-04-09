Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cubs - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Josh Jung and the Texas Rangers face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Jameson Taillon) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Cubs.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung leads Texas with eight hits, batting .267 this season with three extra-base hits.
- Jung has gotten a hit in six of eight games this season (75.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- In eight games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Jung has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In four of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.9 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.6 per game).
- The Cubs are sending Taillon (0-1) to make his second start of the season.
- His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.